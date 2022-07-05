HC dismisses petition for Amma Canteens on highways

CHENNAI: The first bench headed by Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala of Madras HC on Monday dismissed a petition seeking direction for implementing the Amma Canteen scheme at every 25-km stretch on state and national highways across Tamil Nadu.

The bench rejected the plea because the petitioner named S Ayya, a resident of Palayamkottai town of Tirunelveli district had failed to submit proper evidence and filed the PIL only based on reports that came in newspapers.

The petitioner submitted that many canteens and hotels on NHs and SHs are providing unhygienic food to people who travel on roads at an exorbitant cost.

“To ensure hygienic and unadulterated food to people, it is necessary to implement the Amma/government-aided canteens at every 25 km stretch on state and national highways in TN.

He further submitted that his representation dated November 3, 2021, asking the government in this regard to establish Amma canteens was not considered by the authorities.

“The unavailability of wayside amenities often discourages tourists from taking to the roads, especially if they are travelling with family. The unavailability of hygienic restrooms or eateries poses risk for female travelers and infants,” the petitioner said in his affidavit.