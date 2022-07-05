Daughter dumps gold worth Rs 15L in ATM waste bin; guard returns it

CHENNAI: Police recovered 43 sovereign gold ornaments, worth over Rs 15 lakh, that a 35-year-old woman dumped in the wastebasket in an ATM kiosk, and handed it to woman's parents in Kundrathur on Monday.

Thanks to Kothandam of Kundrathur who works as a security in an ATM kiosk on the Kundrathur Murugan Koil Road.

On Monday morning, Kothandam noticed a leather bag inside the waste bin. When checked inside the bag, he was shocked to see jewels inside it. Soon, with the help of the Bank Manager, a complaint was filed at the Kundrathur police station. The police who visited the spot recovered the jewels. They combed the CCTV footage and found a woman aged around 35 years leaving after dumping the bag in the waste bin.

Meanwhile, on Monday, police received an oral complaint from a couple that their 35-year-old daughter was missing from the house, but later they said that their daughter returned home. The police on suspicion, showed the CCTV footage to the couple and they confirmed that it was their daughter and she had dumped their jewellery bag in the waste bin. They said that the bag contains 43 sovereigns of gold. They explained to police that their daughter has a habit of sleepwalking and was in depression for the past few months. Later, the police handed over the jewels to the couple and also thanked the security and bank manager for their honest gesture.