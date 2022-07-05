CMRL sends land acquisition notice to Kamal’s production office

CHENNAI: Owing to phase II Metro construction, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has sent a land acquisition letter to actor and politician Kamal Haasan’s production office recently.

The phase II Metro rail construction is undergoing in full swing at several parts of the city. In connection with this, the CMRL has been thoroughly accessing the land where the Metro stations are earmarked. As part of this, one of the Metro stations at Bharathi Dasan road is planned, where actor Kamal Haasan’s production office Raaj Kamal Films International is located.