City

CMRL sends land acquisition notice to Kamal’s production office

The phase II Metro rail construction is undergoing in full swing at several parts of the city.
CMRL sends land acquisition notice to Kamal’s production office
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Owing to phase II Metro construction, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has sent a land acquisition letter to actor and politician Kamal Haasan’s production office recently.

The phase II Metro rail construction is undergoing in full swing at several parts of the city. In connection with this, the CMRL has been thoroughly accessing the land where the Metro stations are earmarked. As part of this, one of the Metro stations at Bharathi Dasan road is planned, where actor Kamal Haasan’s production office Raaj Kamal Films International is located.

Representative Image
Over 21K Metro passengers bought new travel cards since March

According to sources, CMRL is planning to acquire 600 square feet of land to construct a Metro station in the region.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

CMRL
Chennai Metro Rail Limited
phase II Metro construction
Kamal’s production
Kamal Haasan’s production
Kamal Haasan’s production office

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in