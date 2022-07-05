Chennai-based lab launches advanced capsules for lung infection

CHENNAI: Chennai-based Apex laboratories launched advanced form of Itraconazole capsules for superficial lung infections, recently.

According to the company, the advanced form of Itraconazole capsules named Supra Bioavailable, available in 65 and 130 mg, will deliver 90% of active medicine to the biological system "ensuring lesser inter- individual variability and potentially translating the enhanced efficacy of fungal infection management."

Superficial mycoses of skin, nails and hair are among the common fungal infections and according to World Health Organisation (WHO) the prevalence rate is 25 per cent among world population.

Vishagan, Director of Apex Laboratories, said that despite being effective, Itraconazole capsules have their limitations such as poor absorption and variability in its blood concentration. The advanced capsules is manufactured using top spray granulation technology which improves the dissolution rate and enhances the bioavailability of poorly soluble drugs.

The capsule can be co-administered with medicines that lower stomach acidity without causing any reduction in the absorption.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India has approved the use of the capsule for Blastomycosis, Histoplasmosis and Aspergillosis.