Air Pollution levels reduce in Chennai, thanks to recent rains

CHENNAI: Chennaiites continued to experience a severe drop in air pollution levels as it were below than the permissible limits at most parts in the city, except Manali.

In Manali, where heavy vehicles move round the clock, the pollution recorded was 78 microgram/m3 on Tuesday.

Though the roads have been busier with more vehicles moving in the city, recent rains brought relief to pollution levels. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality levels in the Chennai by and large were within the permissible limits.

The air pollution level in Velachery is 37 microgram / m3, Arumbakkam 41 microgram / m3, Kodugaiyur 47 microgram / m3, and Perungudi is 48 microgram / m3, Alandur 58 microgram / m3, is considered to be good. The PM 2.5 levels at Manali with 78 microgram / m3, fell to mere satisfactory levels.

Last week, i.e on June 28, North Chennai recorded the highest of which Manali had 179 microgram / m3, followed by Royapuram with 80 microgram / m3. Whereas other areas were within the permissible limit of which Velachery recorded 57 microgram / m3, Kodugaiyur and Perungudi had 62 and 61 microgram / m3 respectively.

A senior Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) official said, “The air quality level in the city, which is within the permissible limits is good. The area in North Chennai which has a satisfactory level of pollution level is the place where there is a continuous move of container lorries the entire day.”