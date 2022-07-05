4 killed in 3 road mishaps in Chennai's southern suburbs

CHENNAI: Four people died and three were injured in separate road accidents in southern suburbs of Chennai on Monday night.

In the first incident, Abishek Singh (25) and Rufus (23) of Semenchery, on their bike, were rammed by an unidentified vehicle on the OMR near Semmencherry. Police said both of them lost their balance and fell on the road and within a few seconds, they were run over by a minivan of a private firm. On the impact, Abishek Singh died on the spot while Rufus died while on his way to the hospital.

In another incident, a group of college students were hit by a taras lorry while they attempted to cross a road in Semmencherry. Police said Chandrakanth (20) died on the spot and his friends Sivakumar, Sasikumar and Rohit were admitted to a private hospital with injuries.

In the third incident, Kamatchi (38) of Keerapakkam was travelling on a two-wheeler with her husband Chinnadurai. When they were nearing Pallikaranai, a lorry which came from behind rammed the bike and on impact Kamatchi who got stuck under the wheels of the lorry died on the spot. The Pallikaranai traffic police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.