The normal level in the morning is 65 decibels and at the night is 50 decibels.
30% spike in noise pollution in Chennai; 572 cases registered
CHENNAI: To keep noise pollution under control, the Chennai traffic police have registered 572 cases of which 281 vehicles are two-wheelers.

City traffic police kicked off no honking drive from June 27 to July 3 to raise awareness on noise pollution.

In association with a private interest organisation, the traffic police recorded the noise pollution levels in Chennai and have reported that the city has registered a 30 per cent noise pollution spike.

According to the Environmental department, a city would come under the normal category if it records 65 decibels in the morning and 50 decibels at night. Chennai, however, has recorded 85 decibels.

