Chennai police’s week-long no honking campaign ends

CHENNAI: The week-long ‘no honking campaign’ by Chennai city police, aiming to inculcate awareness to drivers on the harmful effects of honking, ended on Monday. Commissioner Shankar Jiwal inaugurated the programme on June 26, which was followed by widespread awareness campaigns.

Awareness campaigns in coordination with more than 200 schools and colleges across 154 junctions of city was undertaken for 7 days, an official release said, adding that more than 15000 students took part in the campaign during the week.

“No honking pledge in physical and electronic format was signed by 2.3 lakh citizens in seven days highlighting the mass approval of the campaign, ” the release added.

Anti-honking messages were exhibited in 115 VMS boards across Chennai. Mobile LED propaganda van moved through 30 major localities of the city in 7 days spreading “No-honking” message.

In 281 cases, air horns were removed by traffic police from vehicles and 572 cases booked during the drive.