Sharp fall in vegetable prices at Koyambedu market: Check rates

CHENNAI: Chennaiites can now heave a sigh a relief as rates vegetables have fallen sharply as the supply increased from the neighbouring states to Koyambedu wholesale market. Traders said that the sale has also increased in the last two days almost after two months.

"Due to untimely rain in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and interior districts of Tamil Nadu, the market witnessed severe shortage in supply for over two months. Though the stock gradually increased recently, some vegetable prices, including beans, broadbeans, peas stayed high. Currently, we are receiving over 475 vehicles of vegetables daily," said P Sukumaran, Secretary, Koyambedu Wholesale Market Merchants.

The prices decreased at least by 20 per cent on Monday. Tomato rates were skyrocketed for over three months now sold for Rs 15 - 20 per kg. Other vegetables onions, potato sold for Rs 25 per kg, beans Rs 60 - Rs 70 per kg, broad beans Rs 40 - Rs 50 per kg, carrots Rs 30 - Rs 40 per kg, and beetroot Rs 25 - Rs 30 per kg. However, raw mango rates surged abnormally to Rs 80 per kg as the season expected to end soon.

When there was a hike in vegetables prices, the sale went down by 50 per cent at Koyambedu market. For the last two days, traders witnessing an increase in the business.

"For the next few days, vegetable rates expected to remain stable or decrease further by 15 per cent. If there is a sudden rain in the neighbouring state and Tamil Nadu the supply will reduce," said K Babu, a wholesale trader at Koyambedu Market.