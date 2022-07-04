Madras Univ collaborates with int’l organisations to equip students

CHENNAI: The University of Madras inaugurated its national-level training programme on petroleum exploration geology here on Monday. The Department of Applied Geology in collaboration with Geolog, an independent international mud logging company with headquarters in the Netherlands have taken the initiative in producing employable graduates through its workshop.

Geolog through the massive recruitment drive at the Madras University has screened over 500 graduates across the country so far. Further, a series of both online and offline training programmes have been conducted for nearly 200 graduates in the field of earth science.

Keeping in mind the manpower demand in oil and gas, the Department of Applied Geology had signed a MoU with Geolog to offer an exclusive practical course on mud logging and petroleum geology from academic year 2020-21. Additionally, the department has also carved out support facilities and installed a Geolog mud logging unit container at its Guindy campus.

Lastly, the Department of Applied Geology is aiming to obtain the status of excellence in earth sciences through its collaboration with various institutes and universities across the globe.