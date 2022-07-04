Knifepoint robbery in T Nagar: Absconding accused held

CHENNAI: Teynampet police on Sunday arrested an absconding accused in connection with a knifepoint robbery near T Nagar, three weeks ago.

On June 9, M Abdul Abutaheer of Mannadi was on his way to meet a friend to discuss a business deal when he was robbed.

He was carrying Rs 4.5 lakh cash. A gang which was following his bike, intercepted him on G N Chetty road flyover and threatened him with a knife, to part away with the cash bag.

Based on Abdul’s complaint, Teynampet police registered a case and arrested M Rahman(24) of Tambaram ten days ago.

Based on the inputs provided by the accused, a police team secured his accomplice, B Charuhaasan (26) of Ramanathapuram on Sunday.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Search is on for others involved in the waylaying