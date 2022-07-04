Irked over behaviour, Ola driver kills passenger near Chennai

CHENNAI: In a strange incident, a cab passenger was done to death by an Ola driver over dispute on conveying the OTP that he received for the booking before boarding the cab and also the number of passengers in Navalur on Sunday.

The deceased was Umendar of Guduvanchery who was an engineer in a private firm in Coimbatore.

Recently, Umendar visited Chennai for a vacation, and on Sunday he along with his wife, Bhavya, two children and Bhavya's sister's family went to the Marina Mall in Navalur. In the evening, Umendar booked an Ola cab to return to Guduvanchery.

Police said as soon as the car reached the pickup stop Umendar, who noticed the car registration number, opened the door and got inside the vehicle with the kids.

The cab driver Ravi (41) asked Umendar to share the OTP before getting inside the vehicle and soon a quarrel broke out between both of them. After a heated argument, Umendar asked Ravi to cancel the booking and got down from the car.

Ravi, who could not control his anger, got down from the car and hit Umendar with a mobile phone and allegedly punched on his face. Umendar became unconscious and died on the spot.

On information, the Kelambakkam police who rushed to the spot sent the body for post-mortem examination and arrested Ravi.

Police said Ravi was from Selam and was staying in St Thomas Mount. He was working as a cab driver and a case has been registered and further inquiry is on.