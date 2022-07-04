Customs officers in Chennai transferred en masse

CHENNAI: As many as 43 Customs officers who were working in Chennai airport, cargo and harbour were transferred en masse.

The officers were transferred since they have been working in the same place for several years now, sources said. In a recent order, additional commissioner of cusotms R Rajasekhar ordered the transfer of as many as 30 assistant commissioners, and 13 deputy commissioners making a total of 43 officers to shifting their long serving positions in the rejig. "All the transfers were effected with in the city," sources said.

Many officers who were working in Chennai Harbour were transferred to Chennai airport while many others those who were in Chennai Harbour were transferred to Chennai airport.

The officers who were in the export department in Cargo were transferred to the import department and those who were in the import department were transferred to the export department in Cargo. Sources said the transfer was usual and was done to prevent the officers from working in the same department continously for many years.