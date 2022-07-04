Corpn mulling to provide rewards on paying property tax online?

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation is reportedly in talks with some banks to create a facility for residents to pay property tax online and provide rewards.

It is said that some banks have expressed their interest to provide rewards such as cashback offers, movie tickets and gift vouchers for paying property tax through the online portal.

This is done in a notion to encourage people to pay tax on time and use the online payment systems efficiently. In addition to this, the civic body is making discourse with banks to provide EMI options for housing owners who may not be able to pay extensive pending arrears at once.

The residents have been facilitated to pay the tax from the tiny.url given in the notice or scan the QR code printed in the notice.

A Chennai Corporation press release said that 5 lakh notices have been sent to the owners through post up to June 27. In total, Chennai has more than 13 lakh property owners.