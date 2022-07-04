Civic body told to clean Amma Canteen on RGGGH premises

CHENNAI: Even as the GCC is struggling to run the Amma Canteens without sufficient funding, the administration of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) has urged the civic body to maintain hygiene at the Amma Canteen in the hospital premises.

In a letter to the Chennai Corporation zonal officer of Royapuram, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of RGGGH pointed out complaints regarding the unhygienic condition of the canteen. “Based on complaints, inspection was conducted, where we found garbage and food waste inside the canteen,” RMO said.

The letter also urged the civic body to take necessary measures to clean the garbage and maintain the canteen hygienically. The GCC opened the canteen a few years ago for the benefit of patients and their attenders visiting the hospital. Amma Canteens are functioning in other major government hospitals also.