Chitra's husband harassed her: Father tells HC

CHENNAI: Popular TV actor Chitra's father on Monday informed the Madras HC that her daughter killed herself only due to the harassment that she faced from her husband. When Chitra died in 2021, her husband Hemnath was booked in the case. He moved the HC seeking direction to quash the FIR against him. Therefore, High Court directed the police and Chitra's father to file a counter. "When my daughter committed suicide, the accused was with her. She had injuries on her face. He often tortured my daughter asking her not to act closely with other male actors, " the interlocutory applicant/father of the deceased actor submitted and wanted the court to dismiss Hemnath's petition. The matter is to be heard by Justice N Sathish Kumar.