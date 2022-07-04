25-year- old lioness Bhuvana dies during surgical procedure at zoo

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old lioness Bhuvana alias Viji died during a surgical procedure at Aringnar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur on Monday. According to a press release, “The lioness was sick with surgical condition of recurrent rectal prolapse. It was under conservative treatment for the past one month. As the condition could not be corrected medically, surgical approach had to be taken despite being at surgical risk due to old age.” It further noted that Bhuvana was anaesthetized, and surgery was performed by a team of surgeons from Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Science University. However, Bhuvana unable to withstand the procedure, died at 7 pm on Monday.