20-year-old migrant worker electrocuted in Perungalathur

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old construction worker was electrocuted while two others were injured in Perungalathur on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Monirul, a native of West Bengal.

Rajendran of New Perungalathur was constructing a house in the locality and on Monday, work on ceiling was in progress. Police said workers tried to lift the steel drum from the ground floor to the first floor to fill the water and while they lifted the drum, it came in contact with a live EB wire. On impact, the construction workers from West Bengal Monirul (20), Rakirul (22) and Ahmadullah (27) were electrocuted and suffered severe injuries. Police said Monirul died on the spot with burns and the other two workers were taken to the Chromepet government hospital for treatments. The Peerkankaranai police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.