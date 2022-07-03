Two killed in fire accident at electronic goods shop

CHENNAI: Two persons were killed in a fire accident at Thousand Lights on Sunday, after a fire broke out in the store room of an electronic goods shop at Greams Road, off Anna Salai.

The shop is located on the second floor of a commercial complex and dealt with the sales and service of mobile phones, laptops and other items. Around 3 am, thick smoke started emanating from the second floor of the building after which police and fire service teams were alerted.

Fire tenders from Vepery, Egmore, Teynampet and Triplicane rushed to the scene and the fire was put out after an hour’s ordeal after which rescue teams ventured inside the building.

Two persons with burn injuries were found and they were secured and moved to the Government Omandurar hospital where they were declared brought dead.

The deceased persons were identified as G Gopinath (34) and S Satyamurthy (41), residents of new washermanpet, working in an interior decoration firm.

They were hired to lay carpet at the store and after work on Saturday, the two of them had decided to spend the night at the shop itself to complete the pending work on Sunday, police investigations revealed.

Police said that fire broke out in an adjacent room and spread to the room where the two of them were sleeping. Police suspect an electrical short circuit to be the reason behind the fire, which damaged most of the goods in the shop. Thousand lights police have registered a case and further investigations are on.