Serial hoax threat caller out on bail murders 57-yr-old

CHENNAI: Within two weeks of being arrested for making a hoax bomb threat call to the Tambaram railway station, a 36-year-old man who was let off on bail, murdered an elderly flower vendor near Tambaram on Saturday night.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused Vinoth Kumar and the victim, Kokilan (57) of Sembakkam, were drunk. Kokilan sells flowers at the Kamarajapuram bus stand near Sembakkam.

Both of them were acquainted and used to drink together often, police said. On Saturday evening, after a drinking session, the duo had an argument, which escalated into a brawl. The accused bought a knife from a nearby shop and stabbed Kokilan in his chest and neck.

Onlookers overpowered Vinoth, when he was trying to wash off blood stains from his clothes after the murder, and handed him over to the police. Kokilan was moved to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Selaiyur police registered a case of murder against Vinoth. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

On June 22, Vinoth was arrested after he called the police control room stating that a powerful bomb would blast in the Tambaram railway station soon and disconnected the call.

Police said Vinoth got separated from his wife Divya a year ago and the latter was staying with their children in Jafferkhanpet. Vinoth had called Divya and threatened her that police would soon visit her house and in the meantime, he had made the hoax bomb call to the control room.

Vinoth was also arrested in Salem two years ago when he made a hoax bomb threat to former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s house.