Murder attempt on Valarpuram panchayat prez; six arrested

CHENNAI: Sriperumbudur police arrested six history-sheeters who were planning to murder the Valarpuram village panchayat president on Saturday. The Sriperumbudur police received a tip-off that a few history-sheeters with weapons are staying illegally in Valapuram village. Police went for a search, but could retrieve only knives and sickles from the house and further probe found that the history-sheeters had fled to a lodge in Bengaluru. Soon a police special team went there and arrested Vijay (27), Anbarasan (25), Gnana Prasad (21), Suresh (22), Nagaraj (24), and Davidson (25). They were brought to Sriperumbudur and during inquiry, they told the police that they came to murder Valarpuram village panchayat president Shankar. The police also found that the same gang was arrested for murdering a panchayat president in Tiruvalur. All six were remanded and sent to prison.