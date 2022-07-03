City

Man held for abusing judge, gardener during morning walk

CHENNAI: City police have arrested a person for allegedly hurling abuses at a Madras high court judge and his gardener, when they were out for a walk with the judge’s dog near Greenways Road, on Friday.

According to the complaint by K Pachaiyappan who works as a gardener at the official quarters of Justice Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup, on Friday, he had accompanied the judge for a morning walk when the incident happened.

The complainant stated that a person intercepted them and when Pachaiyappan questioned him on his behaviour, he hurled abuses and attempted to assault Pachaiyappan.

Based on a complaint by Pachaiyappan, Abhiramapuram police registered a case under sections of IPC, including criminal intimidation (506 (I) IPC), wrongful restraint (341 IPC) among others.

After investigations, Abhiramapuram police arrested V Nathagopal (41) of Annai Sathya nagar, R.A Puram. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

