Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

I was terminated by my company during the pendency of a wage dispute. So, I made a complaint under Section 33A of the ID Act alleging victimisation. I also complained about the non-payment of retrenchment compensation and the non-adherence of the last-come-first-go rule.

Asking me to go to the appropriate forum for getting justice with regard to my complaint on 25F(b) and 25G violations, the Principal Labour Court dismissed my complaint petition. Later, I filed a writ in the Madras High Court. Last month, the honourable HC justice, after asking the respondent to file a counter, ordered final disposal at the admission stage after six weeks.

My questions are:

a) Will the Honourable MHC revert the matter to the labour court by directing it to adjudicate the issues raised by me?

b) Can the MHC itself adjudicate the matter raised in my complaint taking into consideration my age and left over two years’ service (retirement age 60)?

— Madhavan, Chennai

You have been wrongly advised to take a shortcut. Maintainability of a complaint before the Labour Court is a tricky issue and involves the determination of several issues.

If you think you have a strong case for violation of conditions of retrenching a workman, you should have straightaway raised a dispute under Section 2A of the Industrial Disputes Act whereby now the issues would have finally been decided on merits.

Even now you can withdraw your writ petition with the liberty to raise an industrial dispute on merits.