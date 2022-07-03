Give permission for Airport-Kilambakkam metro rail project: PMK

CHENNAI: PMK Founder S Ramadoss on Sunday urged the State government to give permission to the Chennai Airport-Kilambakkam metro rail project at the earliest.

Taking to Twitter, Ramadoss said, "Detailed project report (DPR) of Chennai Airport-Kilambakkam metro rail project was submitted to the State government 10 months ago but so far the State government had not given approval for the project which was revealed through an RTI application. Only if the State government accords permission for the project, permission from the Central government can be obtained and funds can be obtained. State government should immediately give permission for the project and should ensure that the works commence in the current year."

He also said that the new bus stand had been completed in Kilambakkam but the present bus and local train services from Kilambakkam will not be sufficient to carry the people which will cause immense stress for them. State government, which had informed in January, this year, that DPR for the Chennai Airport-Kilambakkam metro rail project is under consideration, no action has been taken in the last six months and the State government sitting idle on the project cannot be justified, added Ramadoss.