Four held for series of chain snatchings in South Chennai

CHENNAI: A quartet who were involved in a series of chain snatching incidents in and around Velachery were rounded up by the police on Friday. More than 30 sovereigns of gold jewels were secured from them.

On June 17, S Arunadevi (59), a resident of Vijayalakshmi Nagar had walked towards 100 feet road to buy dinner, when a duo on a bike relieved her of the seven sovereign gold chain, she was wearing.

Based on her complaint, Velachery police registered a case and launched a search for the suspects. On perusing CCTV footage in the neighbourhood, police zeroed in on the suspects- M John Basha (31) of Kannagi Nagar, M Hakkeem (24), S Santosh Kumar (22), V Vijayakumar (30).

They were arrested on Friday. Investigations revealed that they were involved in more than ten chain snatching incidents in Velachery, St Thomas mount, Pallavaram, Pazhavanthangal, Madipakkam areas.

Police recovered 35 sovereigns of gold jewellery from them. John Basha has 18 cases including a murder case against him and Hakkeem also has five cases against him, police said. The four of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.