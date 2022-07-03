Four held for attacking man in Marina beach

CHENNAI: Police on Sunday detained four persons including three minors for attacking a man in public view at Marina beach, a few meters from the office of Director General of Police (DGP). Video of the gang brandishing weapons and walking along the service road went viral in social media.

Marina police said that they have detained V Anand (25) of Ice House and three minors. Police said that the gang had threatened a man to part way with his camera and mobile phone which was later escalated into an attack.

The victim, Ilamaran of Vyasarpadi had come to Marina beach for a wedding photoshoot, police said. He suffered injuries in the attack and was treated at government hospital.