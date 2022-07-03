Fishers rue weather change as boats return with poor catch

CHENNAI: The tough time the fishermen were passing through during the fishing ban period is yet to see an end with those venturing into the sea complaining of poor catch. Though mechanised boats have now recommenced fishing activity, those back from the deep sea to the Kasimedu market complain of poor catch due to changes in wave patterns.

“Usually, the mechanised boats bring in over 60 tonnes of fish after the annual ban. Now we are able to catch less than 10 tonnes only since the sea is witnessing a change in the wave patterns for over a month,” said M Rajan, a fisherman and wholesale trader at Kasimedu fishing harbour.

“After the ban period we would have a brisk sale for at least two-three months, and then the monsoon starts. We won’t venture into the sea till it ends,” he added.

As the boats were not used for 60 days, fishermen roughly spend more than Rs one lakh for boat maintenance work. Fishermen are worried that they could not make a profit due to a shortage in supply.

“From next week, only 50 per cent of trawlers will venture into the sea as there are not enough fish. Even the government is not supportive despite us passing through tough times. The market received less than a thousand customers for the past few days, as only less stock was available,” said K Kamaraj, another trader.

The prices of seafood at the Kasimedu market remain high due to a shortage in supply. Seer fish (vanjiram) sold for Rs 1,200 per kg, red snapper Rs 350 per kg, anchovy (nethili) Rs 200 per kg, prawns Rs 400 per kg, crab and squid were sold for Rs 500 per kg each.