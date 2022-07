CHENNAI: Chennai railway division has notified the cancellation of six EMUs operated between Chennai Beach and Tambaram in view of engineering works at Tambaram yard from July 5 to 9.

Tambaram - Beach EMUs leaving Tambaram at 22.25 hrs, 23.25 hrs, 23.45 hrs would be fully cancelled on July 5, 6, 7 and 8th, a statement from the divisional railway headquarters said.

EMUs starting from Beach at 23.30 hrs, 23.40 hrs and 23.59 hrs towards Tambaram would be fully cancelled during the aforesaid days.