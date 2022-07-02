Teen in ICU after falling into Metro Water’s pit

CHENNAI: Even after drains making headlines as death traps for pedestrians, the civic authorities continue to be in sleep mode, endangering public lives. The latest victim is a 14-year-old teen, identified as M Pawan of Agathiyar Nagar, Nerkundram.

Pawan fell into a 14-foot-deep pit dug up by Metro Water late on Thursday. The unbarricaded pit which had several rods, pierced through the victim’s legs, hands, and stomach. Though rushed to a private hospital in Aminjikarai, the boy remains ‘unstable’ in ICU.

According to his father, S Murali, Pawan left the house around 6:30 pm on Thursday to buy groceries from a nearby shop. “I told him to walk carefully as our street has been difficult to commute for the last four months with Metro Water laying drainage pipes.

“Soon, we heard his scream and rushed out only to realise he’s slipped in to the unbarricaded pit,” he said. The family members pulled him out of the pit and was rushed to the hospital.

Neighbours said work has been going on at the pit for the last two days. “I called GCC to ask them to barricade the place a day before the incident occurred. But our pleas fell on deaf ears,” a resident said wishing not to be named.

“Metro Water has been working on laying drainage pipes in this street for the last four months. Until and unless, they issue a NOC (no objection certificate) to us, we cannot begin laying the roads. The road is covered with heaps of mud and is difficult for the residents to commute,” said a corporation official of Zone 11.

Assistant Engineer, Metro Water, S Nagadeepa, who arrived at the scene on Friday, said, “There has been a breach of protocol by the contractor by leaving the pit unsecured and unattended. We take full responsibility for the incident. We will conduct an inquiry and penalise those accountable.”

Residents, however, say this incident was only due to happen. As the condition at Agathiyar Nagar has been dangerous, with mud and insufficient streetlight, it is impossible to commute at dawn. “If there is an emergency situation, we will not be able to get timely help because of the risk factor,” said Pankaj Menon, a bank employee.

Residents said there have been days when working individuals could not get out of their houses to go to work because of the road’s condition.