Remove encroachments, SWDs in Kodambakkam in 2 weeks: HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to remove the encroachments made on roads, stormwater drains, and other public places in Valliammal Garden of Kodambakkam in two weeks.

While presiding over the first bench with Justice N Mala, Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari warned the officials that if they fail to remove the illegal occupancies from the Valliammal Garden, the respondent officials have to present before the court for their contemptuous act.

The bench made this observation on hearing a contempt petition filed by S Gopi, president of Subramaniya Nagar and the Neighborhood Civic and Welfare Association (SNNCWA). The SNNCWA wanted the court to punish the respondent officials of GCC for not obeying the Madras HC’s order dated August 16, 2018, directing them to remove the encroachments on roads, stormwater drains in Valliammal Garden, Kodambakkam.

Recording the submissions, the bench held that this court is at a loss to understand why action has been taken only after the respondents were called to file an affidavit on July 1, 2021, and not before.

CJ MN Bhandari further observed that when the case was posted on June 29, 2022, the Additional Advocate-General (AAG) requested the case to be posted on June 30, 2022, to enable the contemnor to make compliance with the order dated August 10, 2021.

“However, no compliance has been made and only an additional affidavit is filed. The AAG seeks two weeks’ further time to comply with the direction to remove the encroachment. Accordingly, two weeks’ time is granted to enable the contemnor to comply with the order. In case a report for removal of encroachment is not submitted, the contemnor shall remain present in the court on the next date of hearing, ” the court held. The case has been posted on July 14.