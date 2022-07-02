Non-profit organises concert featuring differently-abled artistes

CHENNAI: SciArtsRUs, a non-profit organisation that works towards promoting the inclusion of differently abled and autistic children in the field of performing arts, is founded by Ranjini Kaushik, a scientist, and lover of art. SciArtsRUs is organising a concert in the city as a part of their, Artabilities 4 All initiative featuring many differently-abled artists alongside master Rishabh Kaushik.

Talking to DT Next about the organisation, Ranjini says, “I majored in biochemistry and I’m a scientist by profession. I have always been inclined towards performing arts and loved the process of art. However, due to the nature of my job, I could not contribute much to art. My children took an interest in art and seeing them revere it as much as I do, I decided to do something for it.”

Ranjini says that drawing attention to people with special needs and the differently-abled has always been her ulterior goal as she understands and knows their struggles. “My paternal grandfather lost his legs in a train accident and for as long as I can remember, I have always seen him with prosthetics. I know the sort of struggle that people go through. I wanted to combine two things that I feel very strongly about and did so through the organisation,” she says.

Talking about what the concert stands for, she says, “We want to show people that people are more than their disabilities and that their identity should not be tied by it. Every person has a writer, a singer, a dancer, an actor in them, but we fail to see past their hardships, which is what we are trying to throw the spotlight on through this concert.”

The concert aims to extend its support to differently-abled artists and autistic children, through Vidya Sagar, an NGO based in the city that works for people with disabilities.

Among the special lineup of artists featuring, her son Rishabh will also be performing alongside eminent artists and performers. Rishabh, who wanted to give something good to society with his art says, “When I was talking to my guru about wanting to use my art for the greater good. We decided that the best way to do this was to organise a concert that includes people who have been in the shadows for a long time.”

The event is taking place on July 2 at Dakshinamurthi Auditorium, RK Mutt Road, Mylapore.