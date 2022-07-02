Man stages burglary at house to fund ‘dream bike’

CHENNAI: A man, who staged a burglary drama, claiming his wife’s jewels were stolen, to fund his ‘dream bike’ was arrested by Chennai police on Friday.

The accused, Abdul Rasith (27) is a resident of Savarimuthu street in Pudupet. He makes a living, working as an air-conditioner mechanic. On June 26, Abdul Rasheed approached the Egmore police, claiming that unidentified burglars broke into his residence and decamped with about 16 sovereigns of gold jewellery, when he and his wife, Afreen Banu (23) were away at work.

According to his complaint, on June 25, his wife went to his parents’ home in Border thottam off Anna Salai after work and he picked her up from there and reached their home around 11.45 pm.

“The lock on the front door was broke open,” Abdul Rasith stated in his complaint and claimed that 16 sovereigns of gold jewellery belonging to his wife were stolen from their cupboard.

Police said that the couple resided at second floor of a house and had strangers entered the neighbourhood, they would have surely been noticed. But, investigations led nowhere after which the needle of suspicion fell on the complainant. Police learnt that he also bought a 350 CC bike recently and after investigation, he spilled the beans that he enacted the burglary drama. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.