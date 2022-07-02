In June, 52.90 lakh passengers travelled in Chennai Metro

CHENNAI: About 52.90 lakh passengers travelled in Chennai Metro in the month of June. The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) since January this year has been recording a sharp increase in passengers’ footfall.

According to CMRL official note, in January 25.19 lakh passengers took the service and from then on, CMRL has been witnessing a surge in footfall. From January this year till June, 2.47 crore passengers have taken Metro rides in the city, stated the official note.

Furthermore, on June 6 alone about 2.02 lakh passengers flow was recorded. Additionally, 13.18 lakh passengers used QR code facility and 31.65 passengers travelled using travel card facility for June month. From June 2015 till June 2022, CMRL had 12.28 crore passengers take Metro in the city, added the press note.

Meanwhile, CMRL has been conducting various schemes to attract more passengers to the Metro service. To participate in one such monthly lucky draw scheme, passengers can contact the nearby station controller.

Passengers who have taken maximum rides, made a top up for Rs 1,500 or above and lastly purchased a travel card with minimum top of Rs 500 will be rewarded in the lucky draw by the department.