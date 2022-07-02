GCC pensioners can submit digital life certificates

CHENNAI: Pensioners of Greater Chennai Corporation can submit their digital life certificates at their door steps through postmen.

According to a statement from postmaster general G Natarajan, Department of Posts has made special arrangements for Greater Chennai Corporation pensioners to submit their digital life certificate at their doorsteps through postman, from July 1 to September 30.

"For the past two years, the Greater Chennai Corporation pensioners have been exempted from submitting the annual life certificate due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, all GCC pensioners have been instructed to submit their Life certificates in the month of July, August and September. To avoid the hassle faced by the pensioners while going in person to submit their life certificates, India Post Payments Bank, which operates under the Department of Posts has arranged for the doorstep service to the pensioners to submit their digital Life Certificate through Jeevan Pramaan using the biometric authentication, with a service charge of Rs 70," the statement added.

Pensioners can generate their digital life certificate through their area postmen within few minutes by providing details like Aadhaar number, mobile number, PPO number, pension account details and biometric authentication.