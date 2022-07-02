EPS, OPS refuse to share dais, meet Murmu separately in Chennai

CHENNAI: The AIADMK leadership tussle between Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam came to the fore in the NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu’s visit to the city with the two leaders not sharing the dais together.

Both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam arrived at Taj Coromandel and confined themselves to their rooms until the arrival of Draupadi Murmu on the dais to seek the support of her allies for the July 18 Presidential poll.

When the meeting started, Palaniswami and his supporters were the first to extend the support of their party to Murmu. After they left, Panneerselvam and his supporters arrived at the dais to extend their support.

After extending support to Draupadi Murmu for Presidential elections, Panneerselvam asserted that as per the bye-laws of the AIADMK, he continues as the coordinator of the party till now.

Senior AIADMK leader and Palaniswami supporter D Jayakumar blamed Panneerselvam for the two leaders not sharing a dais. “In the AIADMK, the general council is the highest and power decision-making body. After taking part in the meeting, he should have to abide by the decision of the general council and then there won’t any problem. He is responsible for the present situation, not us, ” he said.

Jayakumar also claimed that all the party cadres are in the favour of single leadership and they want Palaniswami to be their leader. “General council members reflect the pulse of the party cadres. He should accept the decision of the council. If they are favouring one person, OPS should accept it,” he said.