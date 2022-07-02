Darkness looms large in this Pallavaram- Friday market bridge

CHENNAI: Even after repeated complaints to Highways Department, local body and Chief Minister's Cell, a bridge connecting Pallavaram Railway Station and Friday Market is covered in darkness for two years as streetlights remain nonfunctional.

Syed Shamsudeen, an activitist based in Pallavaram said that all the lights of the link bridge connecting Pallavaram Railway station east and the Friday Market are not lit from 2020 and no action has been taken Despite various complaints being lodged about this. "Vehicles from Zameen Pallavaram use the bridge to reach Pallavaram. When raised the issue with the Highways Department that maintains the bridge, the point their fingers towards the local body. There are street lamp posts on the bridge but lights bulbs have to be replaced," he added.

In December 2020, when Syed raised the issue with then Pallavaram municipality, officials had promised to replace bulbs and take action. "I raised the issue again after the Pallavaram municipality was merged with Tambaram Corporation, but the civic officials refuse to take action citing the bridge belongs to the Highways Department," he riled.

Due to the indifference of the government departments, the motorists are in fear while crossing the bridge and the government should take action before any untoward incident occurs, he urged.

Despite the locality made into a Corporation, the residents are unhappy as several civic issues remain unattended due to the shortage of manpower.

David Manohar, another activist, said that there is no sufficient number of engineers in the Tambaram Corporation. "Government should take measures to provide sufficient manpower," he added.

When asked about the lights, a local body official assured that action will be taken in coordination with the Highways Department.