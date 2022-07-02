College student drowns in Marina while swimming with friends

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old college student drowned in the sea off the Marina Beach on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as S R Jain, a first-year engineering student from private college in Kattankulathur near Chengalpattu. On Saturday morning, Jain along with ten of his friends had come to Marina beach.

Around 7am, when the boys were taking a dip in the waters behind Kannagi statue, Jain was pulled in by a strong wave and went missing, said a police officer. Alarmed over this, his friends made a futile search and then alerted the police personnel on patrol. Local fishermen joined the rescue and fished out Jain from the waters.

Efforts to retrieve the teenager through CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) failed and he was moved to the Government Royapettah hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Marina police have registered a case and are investigating.