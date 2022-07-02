Beware of texts from your ‘bosses’, says Chennai police

CHENNAI: Chennai police have appealed to public to be wary of ‘boss scams’ and ‘electricity bill’ scams.

A month ago, district Collectors in Tamil Nadu became the recent target of impostors who used their photographs as display pictures on Whatsapp and sent messages to their subordinates asking them to buy an Amazon gift voucher and send them.

Online shopping giant, Amazon terms this a 'Boss Scam' wherein you receive an unexpected/unsolicited email or text message from your boss or a leader in an organization asking that you purchase amazon pay gift cards and send the cards or the claim codes to that person.

Police also warned public to not fall prey to SMS from unauthorised numbers claiming that electricity bill is due and threaten that power supply will be cut off. Police advice not to click on links shared in such texts.