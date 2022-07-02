Ascertain functionality of community hall built in Kallakurichi: HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court had directed the Kallakurichi district administration to file a report explaining whether a community hall which was built in 2009 for the Scheduled Caste people in Anumananthal village by Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation (TAHDCO) is functional or not.

The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala passed the direction on hearing a plea by K Sabarinathan, a resident of Anumananthal.

The petitioner sought direction to the respondent authorities to inaugurate and ascertain the functioning of the community hall situated in the Anumananthal village in Chinnasalem Taluk, Kallakurichi district.

“The community hall was built in 2009 with the fund assistance of NABARD to the tune of Rs.15 lakhs. While it was constructed, our locals were happy as they could use the community hall for cheaper rent. However, it has been inaugurated till now despite 19 years passed. Since the hall is in an abandoned state, miscreants are using the community hall for consuming liquor and other illegal activities, ” the petitioner added.

However, the government advocate informed the court that the community hall is functional but people are not using the same. “As people are conducting their functions in temples and private marriage halls, the said community hall is not in a position to serve the locals, ” the state submitted.

On recording either side's arguments, the bench directed the district administration to find out whether the community hall is in function or not. The judges wanted the government to file counters in this regard and adjourned the matter by two weeks.