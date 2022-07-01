Woman’s bike stolen while she was feeding stray dogs

CHENNAI: A woman who feeds stray dogs every night had her two-wheeler stolen near Anna Salai on Thursday night when she parked her bike and went a few meters away to feed the dogs.

H Gomathi, (28), a resident of Pathari Road in Thousand Lights, is working in a private company, police said.

It has been Gomathi’s routine to feed the stray dogs in the locality every night. On Thursday night too, she had left home with food for the dogs and placed them on the sidewalks on Anna Salai.

When she returned to the street where she parked the vehicle, she found the bike missing. Police investigations revealed that the woman had left the key in the bike, which had made it easier for it to be stolen.

Anna Salai police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

In another incident, a 19-year-old was arrested by the Periamet police for threatening a truck driver with a knife and robbing him of Rs 600. K Nagendra Naik (25) from Andhra Pradesh who was driving a truck to the city had stopped near Apparao Garden and asked for directions to the suspect.

The suspect demanded money to share the information. When the truck driver refused, he threatened him with a knife and escaped with Rs.600. Based on the trucker’s complaint, Periamet police arrested A Sakthivel of Choolai.