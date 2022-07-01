Scattered rainfall to continue in Chennai for next two days: MET

CHENNAI: Chennai witnessed a heavy downpour along with thunderstorm activity on Thursday night, the Regional Meteorological Centre predicted the rain to continue for the next two days due to a change in westerly wind speed. The official stated that at least 70 percent of rainfall was received across the state in June month.

"As the state experienced a variation in speed of the westerly wind, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Villupuram districts of Tamil Nadu is likely to get heavy rain for next 48 hours. Due to the same, Chennai city receives light to moderate rains during the evening hours," said P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, RMC, Chennai.

During the southwest monsoon, it has been favorable for Tamil Nadu as several districts recorded surplus rainfall. In June, the state received over 70 per cent of rainfall.

Weather bloggers commented, "After a good day of rains over most of Chennai and suburbs on Thursday, there could be another day of thunderstorms for coastal areas of Tamil Nadu due to favorable conditions. Isolated places between Chidambaram and Mahabalipuram may see intense spells of rains later in the night."

According to RMC, Coimbatore received the highest amount of rainfall with 10 cm during the last 24 hours. Followed by Chennai - Perambur 7 cm, Tiruvallur, Nilgiris, Chengalpattu, and Dharmapuri 5 cm rainfall each, Chennai - Nungambakkam, and Puzhal received 4 cm each.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu did not have a soaring temperature ever since the summer season started. Similarly, the maximum temperature is expected to remain normal in July. If there is a change in circulation pattern, it may increase above normal temperature by 2 degrees Celsius at isolated places such as Karur, Vellore district.