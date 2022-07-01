I-T dept attaches Chennai property worth Rs 15 cr of Sasikala

CHENNAI: A Rs 15 crore worth property in T Nagar belonging to VK Sasikala, a close aide of late AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa, was attached by Benami Prohibition Unit of Income Tax department on Friday.

According to officials, the property for which Sasikala is a beneficial owner, was held for another person on benami arrangement.

The department had carried out raids over 150 places since the year 2017, suspecting she was holding benami assets of others, including former chief minister Jayalalithaa. “This building was owned by another person, who was a benami of Sasikala, ” I-T sources said.

When the raids were happening Sasikala was in Bengaluru jail after she was convicted in a disproportionate asset case along with Jayalalithaa. She was released in early 2021 and now heads a splinter faction of AIADMK.

In the year 2020, the Income Tax department had attached a total of 84 properties, in two phases, totalling over Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Sasikala and her relatives. Siruthavur farm house and Kodanad estate belonging to Sasikala and others were also attached by the department.