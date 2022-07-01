Encroachments in Anna Nagar affect traffic: Police write to Corpn

CHENNAI: Even as the Greater Chennai Corporation has intensified action against encroachments on roads and formed zonal squads to conduct eviction drives, Chennai city traffic police has requested the civic body to remove encroachments on a road in Anna Nagar.

In a letter to Anna Nagar zonal officer, inspector of police, Anna Nagar traffic police station, pointed complaints are received from the public about illegal vehicle parking and encroachment of road by shops on Second Main Road behind Government Hospital in Anna Nagar.

The inspector added that due to the encroachments, traffic movement on the road has been affected. Chennai Corporation should take necessary measures to remove encroached shops and prevent illegal parking on the road, the police have urged.

When contacted, a Chennai Corporation official said that action will be taken to remove the encroachments and illegal parking will be banned along with the police.

Meanwhile, the zonal squads have removed as many as 528 encroachments across Chennai during the last two weeks. It may be noted that the zonal squads have been formed in coordination with the police department and police personnel are included in the squads.

In another development, the civic body has reduced the scope of present service provider, who has been appointed to implement on-street parking management system across all the 15 zones, to Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam and Teynampet zones only, in order to ensure better implementation.