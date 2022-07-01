Denied entry to hospital, man attempts suicide at CoP’s office

CHENNAI: A man created a flutter at the city police commissioner’s office on Friday by attempting suicide, dejected over authorities' refusal to allow him to enter the ward at the Government Stanley Hospital, where his elder brother has been admitted.

The man, identified as Honest Raj, 29, is from Perumbakkam and has two attempt to murder cases against him. His elder brother was admitted to the Government Stanley hospital after he met with an accident.

Police investigations revealed that Honest Raj turned up drunk at the hospital, for which he was denied entry into the ward. Police personnel in the outpost in the hospital evicted him from the premises.

Aggrieved over this, Honest set off to the police commissioner’s office and started creating a ruckus in front of one of the entry gate. Before the personnel at the gate could intervene, Honest Raj slit his wrists, hand and chest with a blade.

Police personnel overpowered him and then alerted the ambulance. He was treated by the paramedics and sent home, as he refused to go to a hospital.