50-year-old biker skids and falls, dies after run over by lorry in Mudichur

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old man died after being run over by a lorry in Mudichur on Friday. The deceased Samuel of T Nagar was a pharmacist. On Friday morning, Samuel came to visit his relative in Padappai and was returning home on his bike. When at Lakshmipuram Junction near Mudichur, Samuel’s two-wheeler skidded and he lost his balance and fell on the road. Within seconds, a lorry ran over him killing him on the spot. The Chromepet traffic police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem. The police have registered a case and are searching for the missing lorry driver.