WhatsApp period tracker is another data-mining: Chinmayi

She then added, “Also, especially in the US, after the Roe vs Wade Judgment, a lot of women have gone ahead and deleted these period tracking apps for fear of prosecution. If you want to understand more about the Roe vs Wade judgment, you should definitely read about it. But if you're in India, please be wary about sharing your period details and your fertility details, especially to a company, without having any idea as to how they are going to be using your data, especially when your number is going to be out there, your identity is going to be out there, it is not at all safe.”

Many other Instagram users also asserted to Chinmayi’s post and are against such data mining tech services. There had been various warnings coming up in social media as how this WhatsApp period tracking can be an exploitation of personal data without consent and why it is important to read the fine prints and understand the terms and conditions before signing up for such adverse tech services.