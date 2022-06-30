Two held for snatching chain from woman cop in Egmore

CHENNAI: Two robbers were arrested for allegedly snatching a gold chain from a woman cop in Egmore 12 days back. The arrested were identified as Mustafa, (20) of Vyasarpadi and Abdullah of Pulianthope.

The two allegedly snatched two sovereign chain from woman cop Priya on June 18 while she was traveling on a bike in Egmore. Priya, who was in civil clothes, was riding along the police officer’s mess in Egmore towards herquarters when a bike borne duo intercepted her and relieved her of her two sovereign goldchain.

The police team after browsing the CCTV footage from the scene of crime zeroed in on the two suspects and tracked them. The two were arrested from their houses and later remanded in judicial custody, police said.