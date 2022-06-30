Two EB staff arrested for death of retired employee

CHENNAI: Secretariat Colony police arrested two EB employees for failing to provide safety to the retired EB staff who was electrocuted while attending an EB transformer at Secretariat Colony on June 21.

The police action was based on a complaint from Rajesh Kumar of Washermenpet, son of Radhakrishnan, who was electrocuted to death while attending a EB fault on June 21 in Purasawalkam.

The arrested were identified as line inspector, P Solomon, a resident of Nammalwarpet and wireman M Ezhumalai, of Vyasarpadi.

A week ago Secretariat Colony police booked a case against four EB staff, including an assistant engineer, for allegedly failing to provide safety gears to a retired EB line inspector Radhakrisnan who was electrocuted while attending an EB fault in Purasawalkam.