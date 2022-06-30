Popular Gana singer arrested for harassing woman in Pulianthope

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old Gana singer from Pulianthope has been arrested by the police in connection with a woman harassment case filed against him by a 29-year-old woman at Villivakkam all women police station.

The arrested singer was identified as Sabesh Solomon, who is popular in Youtube circles in north Chennai. He had threatened to post her obscene pictures on social media, police said.

According to the woman who lodged the complaint, she came in contact with the singer in May 2020 after her husband left her due to difference of opinion. After luring her for physical relationship, Sabeash allegedly took videos and photographs of the woman, a resident of Periyar Nagar, without her knowledge.

She further claimed in the complaint that during last one week he had been torturing her by threatening to post those photographs in social media and forcing her to have sex with him without consent. During that time, the singer alleged tortured her mentally and physically, she further claimed.

When the woman complained to his father, he sided with his son and threatened her. His father even came to my house to threaten me and my child, the woman said.

Based on her complaint, the police have arrested Sabesh Solomon and are looking for his father, Selvakumar.