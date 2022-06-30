Over 500 encroachments, sewer connections removed in Chennai

Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, issued an order to form inter-departmental zonal squads for the removal of encroachment, clearing of debris and plugging of illegal sewer connections in all the 15 zones.

The squads work in coordination with the police department and traffic wing and others. Each squad is composed of an assistant executive engineer, an assistant or junior engineer, an additional divisional engineer, 10 road workers and 5 malaria workers.

The squads inspect all the arterial roads and commercial areas within their respective zones for removal of encroachments, clearing of debris, and plugging of illegal sewer connections on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays of every week. The civic body warned the residents to remove encroachments and illegal sewer connections by themselves as the zonal squads will impose penalties.

Clock tower under-maintenance:

Meanwhile, the Chennai Corporation said that some parts of the tower clock in the Ripon Building are found in a faulty condition. "Repairing works are scheduled to commence from Friday. Due to the work, the clock will not function for the next 25 days," a statement said.